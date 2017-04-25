Brewers' Eric Thames: Smacks two more homers Monday
Thames finished 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Monday's 11-7 win over the Reds.
Thames continued his scorching start to the season in the power department with a solo homer to right in the first before sending a two-run shot to left an inning later. He walked in his final two plate appearances, as the Reds seemingly had no desire to give him anything to hit. Thames has enjoyed a tremendous return to the MLB and now leads the league in both home runs (10) and runs scored (23) through the early stages.
