Thames went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, three runs, two RBI and a walk during Saturday's loss to Cincinnati.

With 10 runs, five home runs, 10 RBI and a .564 wOBA, Thames is showcasing that his gaudy KBO numbers can translate to North America. It's easy to suggest to consider sell-high offers, but Miller Park is a friendly hitting environment, and the almost certain negative regression ahead might not be that significant for Thames. It's worth adding that he hasn't even attempted to steal a base yet, either. A banner fantasy campaign is within reach.