Brewers' Eric Thames: Tees off for two solo shots
Thames went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, three runs, two RBI and a walk during Saturday's loss to Cincinnati.
With 10 runs, five home runs, 10 RBI and a .564 wOBA, Thames is showcasing that his gaudy KBO numbers can translate to North America. It's easy to suggest to consider sell-high offers, but Miller Park is a friendly hitting environment, and the almost certain negative regression ahead might not be that significant for Thames. It's worth adding that he hasn't even attempted to steal a base yet, either. A banner fantasy campaign is within reach.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Homers in Thursday's win•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Won't always sit against southpaws•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Absent from series opener Friday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Smashes first MLB homer since 2012•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Sitting against southpaw Tuesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...