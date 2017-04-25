Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base in Monday's victory over the Reds.

Perez had been extremely quiet this season prior to Monday, but he took advantage of a starting opportunity -- just his 10th start so far in 2017 -- and had his best game of the season. Perez sits with a .711 OPS -- not far off the .730 mark he finished 2016 with -- but he is finding regular playing time hard to come by in his super-utility role.