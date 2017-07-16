Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's win over Philadelphia.

Perez's cross-category production and eligibility at multiple position makes him a solid depth piece in most settings. He's already started to cool down after a hot start, but his .266/.298/.451 slash line, 11 homers, 36 RBI eight stolen bases and 33 runs are still serviceable marks for a plug-and-play asset. It also helps that Perez typically hits in the heart of the Milwaukee lineup.