Perez went 3-for-3 with a walk, two triples, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 rout of the Reds.

The 26-year-old has nearly doubled his SLG over the last two games, banging out five extra-base hits (a double, two triples and two homers) in seven at-bats with seven RBI and four runs. Perez even found time to steal his first base of the season during that barrage, and is now slashing .261/.346/.609 through 17 games.