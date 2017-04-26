Brewers' Hernan Perez: Massive power display Tuesday
Perez went 3-for-3 with a walk, two triples, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 rout of the Reds.
The 26-year-old has nearly doubled his SLG over the last two games, banging out five extra-base hits (a double, two triples and two homers) in seven at-bats with seven RBI and four runs. Perez even found time to steal his first base of the season during that barrage, and is now slashing .261/.346/.609 through 17 games.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Big game Monday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Plates three runs against Reds•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Starting at third base Saturday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Patrolling center field Friday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Occupies sixth spot Thursday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Hitting fifth Wednesday•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...