Perez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI during Saturday's loss to Cincinnati.

Perez flashed cross-category potential with 50 runs, 13 home runs, 56 RBI, 34 stolen bases and a .272 batting average over just 430 plate appearances last year. However, it's been a slow start to 2017, and Saturday's outing was his first multi-hit showing of the campaign. Even after the big day at the dish, Perez still sports an underwhelming .200/.226/.367 slash line.