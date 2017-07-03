Brewers' Hernan Perez: Sitting out Monday
Perez is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles.
With Ryan Braun's recent return from the disabled list, Perez no longer has a direct path to an everyday lineup spot, but his ability to play all over the diamond along with all three outfield positions should still lock him into a healthy workload each week. Even so, Perez will find himself on the bench for the second time in three games after going 1-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.
