Perez is batting fifth and starting at third base for Saturday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The utility man takes over the hot corner for Travis Shaw. Perez is off to a cold start on the young season, going 3-for-26 with seven strikeouts. He'll look to turn that trend around beginning Saturday.

