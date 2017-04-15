Brewers' Hernan Perez: Starting at third base Saturday
Perez is batting fifth and starting at third base for Saturday's game against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The utility man takes over the hot corner for Travis Shaw. Perez is off to a cold start on the young season, going 3-for-26 with seven strikeouts. He'll look to turn that trend around beginning Saturday.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Patrolling center field Friday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Occupies sixth spot Thursday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Hitting fifth Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Back with Brewers after WBC stint•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Continues hitting this spring•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Will work in left field during early spring games•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...