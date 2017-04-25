Diaz, 20, is hitting .217/.284/.333 with two home runs, eight RBI and one steal through 16 games with High-A Carolina.

Diaz continues to strike out with entirely too much frequency, fanning 20 times to begin the season. Still, he is not afraid to take a walk, and has shown much more pop than expected for his size and position. The Brewers have no reason to rush him to the bigs with Orlando Arcia and Mauricio Dubon technically ahead of him in the pecking order.