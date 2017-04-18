Barnes tossed a perfect seventh inning and struck out the side in Monday's victory over the Cubs.

Monday's outing was the latest in an impressive string of outings for Barnes, who has allowed just three hits while posting an 8:3 K:BB over 8.1 innings of relief this season. He currently checks in third for saves in the Brewers' bullpen as the team's seventh-inning pitcher, but he possesses an upper-90s fastball and an effective slider, so closing could be in his future.