Barnes has allowed only three hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts over his last six innings.

The 27-year-old had a June to forget with eight runs allowed across 10.2 innings, but has bounced back in recent appearances. Barnes remains the setup man to closer Corey Knebel and leads the Brewers with 16 holds this season. The second-year reliever has a 3.63 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 46 strikeouts over 39.2 innings this year.