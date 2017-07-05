Nottingham was named the Brewers' minor league Player of the Month for June after posting a .925 OPS over 18 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Nottingham posted just a .642 OPS last year and owned an even smaller .505 OPS at the end of April, but he has heated up since, hitting .291/.381/.470 with three home runs, 15 doubles, and 22 RBI over his last 41 games. Nottingham has faded some as a prospect, but he is just 22 years old, so he has time to turn things around if he continues showing his improved skills with the bat.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast