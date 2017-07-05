Nottingham was named the Brewers' minor league Player of the Month for June after posting a .925 OPS over 18 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Nottingham posted just a .642 OPS last year and owned an even smaller .505 OPS at the end of April, but he has heated up since, hitting .291/.381/.470 with three home runs, 15 doubles, and 22 RBI over his last 41 games. Nottingham has faded some as a prospect, but he is just 22 years old, so he has time to turn things around if he continues showing his improved skills with the bat.