Gatewood is 13-for-36 (.361) with a home run, four doubles, five RBI, and 8:12 BB:K through 10 games with High-A Carolina.

Gatewood owns just a. 285 OBP in his minor-league career, but he is showing some major improvement in that area early this season, walking eight times in 10 games after reaching via the base on balls just 18 times in all in 126 games a year ago. Gatewood is also displaying the power that made him a first-round pick in 2014, so it appears things may be starting to finally come together for him at the plate.