Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Displaying new approach this season
Gatewood is 13-for-36 (.361) with a home run, four doubles, five RBI, and 8:12 BB:K through 10 games with High-A Carolina.
Gatewood owns just a. 285 OBP in his minor-league career, but he is showing some major improvement in that area early this season, walking eight times in 10 games after reaching via the base on balls just 18 times in all in 126 games a year ago. Gatewood is also displaying the power that made him a first-round pick in 2014, so it appears things may be starting to finally come together for him at the plate.
More News
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...