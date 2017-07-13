Brewers' Jared Hughes: Pitching well in middle relief
Hughes has allowed three runs and eight hits with 19 strikeouts over his last 18 innings pitched.
The veteran reliever has worked his way into more high-leverage situations with the Brewers, with six of his seven holds coming in that same stretch. It's unlikely that Hughes pushes into the setup role, but his recent stretch and 2.92 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 37 innings this season should keep him on the radar for fantasy owners, especially those in deeper formats.
More News
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Struggling with pitch control•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Picks up first save Friday•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Having decent April•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Inks one-year contract with Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Jared Hughes: Set to sign with Milwaukee•
-
Jared Hughes: Released by Pirates•
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...