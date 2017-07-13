Hughes has allowed three runs and eight hits with 19 strikeouts over his last 18 innings pitched.

The veteran reliever has worked his way into more high-leverage situations with the Brewers, with six of his seven holds coming in that same stretch. It's unlikely that Hughes pushes into the setup role, but his recent stretch and 2.92 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 37 innings this season should keep him on the radar for fantasy owners, especially those in deeper formats.