Gomez signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Saturday.

Three weeks after his release from the Phillies, Gomez has found a new home in the Brewers' organization. He will presumably report to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Gomez enjoyed a fine first five months of 2016 while serving as the Phillies' closer, but he imploded in September and those struggles carried over to this season (7.25 ERA, 1.70 WHIP in 22.1 innings).