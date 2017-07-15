Brewers' Jeanmar Gomez: Joins Brewers on minors deal
Gomez signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Saturday.
Three weeks after his release from the Phillies, Gomez has found a new home in the Brewers' organization. He will presumably report to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Gomez enjoyed a fine first five months of 2016 while serving as the Phillies' closer, but he imploded in September and those struggles carried over to this season (7.25 ERA, 1.70 WHIP in 22.1 innings).
More News
-
Jeanmar Gomez: Released Friday•
-
Phillies' Jeanmar Gomez: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Jeanmar Gomez: Notches second save Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jeanmar Gomez: Grabs win after returning from DL•
-
Phillies' Jeanmar Gomez: Returns from DL•
-
Phillies' Jeanmar Gomez: Will throw another bullpen session in coming days•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...