Aguilar was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Indians last week, where he slashed .172/.234/.190 in 64 plate appearances across parts of three years. He fared well in Triple-A last season, hitting .247/.319/.472 across 578 plate appearances while mashing 30 homers in the process. He'll primarily offer organizational depth at first and third base in 2017.