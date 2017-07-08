Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two homers and seven RBI Friday against the Yankees.

Aguilar launched his eighth bomb of the season to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning before breaking open the game with a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead the Brewers to a win. Although he doesn't get enough plate appearances to be fully counted upon in most typical weekly fantasy lineups, his .299/.357/.567 slash line makes him an excellent player to target in daily leagues.

