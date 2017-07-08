Aguilar is batting sixth as the designated hitter for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI in Friday's series opener, earning him a third consecutive start. If the 27-year-old can continue putting up solid numbers at the plate, the Brewers are likely to keep riding the hot bat, so look for more consistent playing opportunities down the line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast