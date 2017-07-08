Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Gets start at DH
Aguilar is batting sixth as the designated hitter for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI in Friday's series opener, earning him a third consecutive start. If the 27-year-old can continue putting up solid numbers at the plate, the Brewers are likely to keep riding the hot bat, so look for more consistent playing opportunities down the line.
