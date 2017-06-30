Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Huge game in rare start
Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, four RBI and two runs in Thursday's 11-3 blowout of the Reds.
Despite seeing spotty action, Aguilar has looked great at the plate when given the opportunity, as evidenced by his excellent .295/.360/.555 batting line, although he's also been the beneficiary of some BABIP luck. Unfortunately, he's only seen 161 plate appearances, leaving his value largely restricted to NL-only, dynasty formats and daily leagues (on those occasions when he's in the lineup).
