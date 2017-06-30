Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, four RBI and two runs in Thursday's 11-3 blowout of the Reds.

Despite seeing spotty action, Aguilar has looked great at the plate when given the opportunity, as evidenced by his excellent .295/.360/.555 batting line, although he's also been the beneficiary of some BABIP luck. Unfortunately, he's only seen 161 plate appearances, leaving his value largely restricted to NL-only, dynasty formats and daily leagues (on those occasions when he's in the lineup).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories