Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, four RBI and two runs in Thursday's 11-3 blowout of the Reds.

Despite seeing spotty action, Aguilar has looked great at the plate when given the opportunity, as evidenced by his excellent .295/.360/.555 batting line, although he's also been the beneficiary of some BABIP luck. Unfortunately, he's only seen 161 plate appearances, leaving his value largely restricted to NL-only, dynasty formats and daily leagues (on those occasions when he's in the lineup).