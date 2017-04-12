Aguilar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

On the heels of a strong spring training, Aguilar had recently seen a surge in starts to begin the season, but he'll take a seat Wednesday after striking out six times in his most recent nine at-bats. Eric Thames will slot back in at first base and should remain the Brewers' primary option at the position.

