Bandy was optioned Sunday to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Bandy's lack of offensive production likely served as the impetus for the demotion, with a .135 batting average since May 13 (84 plate appearances). The Brewers claimed Stephen Vogt off waivers Sunday to shore up their catching depth.

