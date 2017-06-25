Brewers' Jett Bandy: Demoted to minors
Bandy was optioned Sunday to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Bandy's lack of offensive production likely served as the impetus for the demotion, with a .135 batting average since May 13 (84 plate appearances). The Brewers claimed Stephen Vogt off waivers Sunday to shore up their catching depth.
