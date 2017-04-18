Brewers' Jett Bandy: Notches two extra-base hits Monday
Bandy went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double in Monday's victory over the Cubs.
Bandy and Manny Pina have taken turns behind the plate this season, and both have been productive, with Bandy owning a .974 OPS through nine games and Pina posting a 1.135 mark through eight contests. As such, expect the time-share to continue moving forward.
