Bandy went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double in Monday's victory over the Cubs.

Bandy and Manny Pina have taken turns behind the plate this season, and both have been productive, with Bandy owning a .974 OPS through nine games and Pina posting a 1.135 mark through eight contests. As such, expect the time-share to continue moving forward.

