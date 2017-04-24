Brewers' Jett Bandy: Out for second straight game
Bandy is out of the lineup Monday against the Reds.
With a .308 average on the season and six of his 12 hits going for extra bases, Bandy has been extremely productive this season, but his partner in the catching timeshare, Manny Pina, has been even better. As a result, Pina will be rewarded with a second straight start Monday, forcing Bandy to ride the pine again. Manager Craig Counsell will likely continue to give both his backstops regular playing time until one of them starts to cool down.
More News
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...