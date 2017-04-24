Bandy is out of the lineup Monday against the Reds.

With a .308 average on the season and six of his 12 hits going for extra bases, Bandy has been extremely productive this season, but his partner in the catching timeshare, Manny Pina, has been even better. As a result, Pina will be rewarded with a second straight start Monday, forcing Bandy to ride the pine again. Manager Craig Counsell will likely continue to give both his backstops regular playing time until one of them starts to cool down.