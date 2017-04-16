Bandy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

At least for the time being, Bandy seems to have been passed up on the depth chart by the sizzling Manny Pina, who will start behind the plate for the third time in four games Sunday. Despite a decent rookie season with the Angels in 2016, Bandy's lack of a long track record of success won't give him much job security with the Brewers, so it's expected that manager Craig Counsell will simply ride the hotter bat among his two backstops.