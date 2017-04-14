Bandy is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest in Cincinnati, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

It will mark the third time in the last four games that Bandy has been benched in place of Manny Pina. Both catchers are off to decent starts on the year, so playing time may even out over the long run.

