Bandy went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

While Bandy's not receiving consistent playing time, he's making the most of the opportunities he's been given. He currently sports a five-game hitting streak and owns a .349/.391/.698 slash line for the campaign. Bandy is a ripe value in daily contests and is also making his way onto the fantasy radar in cavernous mixed, NL-only and two-catcher formats.