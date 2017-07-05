Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Fans eight in Tuesday's win
Nelson (7-4) allowed an unearned run on six hits while striking out eight over seven innings in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.
The Brewers bats supplied plenty of fireworks on July 4 with four homers, giving Nelson more than enough offense to cruise to an easy victory. The right-hander has now won five of his last six decisions and delivered quality starts in eight of his last 11 outings, and he'll take a 3.20 ERA into his final start before the All-Star break Sunday on the road against the Yankees.
