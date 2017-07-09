Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Notches eighth win
Nelson gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings against the Yankees on Sunday en route to picking up his eighth win of the season.
He needed 100 pitches (63 strikes) to get through five frames, but was able to out-pitch Masahiro Tanaka in Yankee Stadium, rewarding his owners one final time in the first half. Nelson has a 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 109 innings entering the All-Star break, and there is nothing about his profile that suggests he is in for major regression in the second half.
