Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Opens second half with strong outing

Nelson allowed just two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through 6.2 innings during Saturday's win over Philadelphia. He didn't factor into the decision.

The righty continues to shine for Milwaukee and now boasts a high-end 3.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 for the season. Additionally, Nelson has now allowed just 25 earned runs through 87 innings over his past 14 starts. It's been a dominant stretch, and he warrants matchup-proof status going forward. A date with Pittsburgh at PNC Park is up next for Nelson.