Nelson (1-0) coughed up seven runs on nine hits and walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings but escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Cubs,

After tossing a pair of quality starts to begin the season the right-hander fell back to earth with a thud Tuesday, giving up two-run homers to Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero as part of the Cubs' onslaught. While Nelson's 16:3 K:BB through 18.1 innings so far is strong, serving up home runs remain an issue for the 27-year-old, one that will make it tough for him to outperform his career 4.38 ERA. His next start will come Sunday at home against the Cardinals.