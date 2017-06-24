Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Strikes out eight in Friday's loss

Nelson (5-4) gave up four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Braves. He struck out eight.

He continues to pile up the Ks, and Nelson now has a 68:14 K:BB in 58.1 innings over his last nine starts to go along with a 2.78 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. The 28-year-old will look to keep his breakout season going Thursday on the road in Cincinnati.

