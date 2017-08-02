Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Strikes out seven in Tuesday's win

Nelson (9-5) gave up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

It was the right-hander's first career win over St. Louis in 11 tries. Nelson has now delivered quality starts in five of his last seven outings, continuing his breakout campaign with a 3.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and dominant 56:8 K:BB in 43.2 innings over that stretch. The burgeoning ace will try to keep that momentum going in his next start Sunday in Tampa Bay.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast