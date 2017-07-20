Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Takes loss in Thursday's series finale

Nelson (8-5) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five batters in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

As has been the case during their series in Pittsburgh, it's tough to point at the pitching as the reason behind the loss. Nelson was plagued by a number of bloop hits strung together, although Gregory Polanco did leave the yard in the fourth inning to tie the game at that point. This is the first start since June 23 in which he allowed more than three earned runs. Nelson's ERA is still a solid 3.43 mark and he's striking out batters at a good rate, but he'll look to get back into the win column in his next start Wednesday against the Nationals.