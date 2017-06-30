Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Whiffs double digits again
Nelson (6-4) struck out 11 over seven innings of two-run ball in an 11-3 blowout win over the Reds on Thursday. He allowed just three hits and a walk, but two of the hits were homers.
He's now collected double-digit whiffs four times in his last seven starts after achieving that feat zero times in his first nine outings of 2017. Joey Votto slugged a pair of homers off him in this one, but Nelson's cut down on the long balls this year after last season's aberrant 1.3 HR/9. Most crucially, though, he's striking out more batters (104 of 'em in 97 innings) thanks to improved fastball location as well as a more effective (and slightly harder) curve. His next turn in the rotation is slated for Tuesday at home against the Orioles.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Strikes out eight in Friday's loss•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Goes the distance Sunday•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Scuffles through start against Cardinals•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Set to start Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Quality start in win over Giants•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Eight scoreless innings in defeat•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...