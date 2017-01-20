Chamberlain signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The former top prospect spent the first half of the 2016 season with the Indians, but he was designated for assignment in July after dealing with various ailments in the prior months. Chamberlain certainly isn't as highly touted as he once was, but he was able to compile a 2.25 ERA and an 8.1 K/9 during his brief time in Cleveland, so there's a chance he could land a spot in an inexperienced Milwaukee bullpen.