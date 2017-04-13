Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Bops another homer in win over Jays
Villar went 2-for-4 with a solo homer -- his third on the year -- in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Well, now he has two more homers than steals. He's still hitting just .179, but Villar has avoided striking out in two straight games. There's plenty of reason to believe in him after last year, so don't panic; Villar still offers a power-speed combo that's hard to find, not to mention multi-position eligibility in many leagues.
