Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Drives in four Tuesday
Villar went 2-for-5 with a run scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 rout of the Reds.
The 25-year-old switch-hitter is shaking off his slow start to 2017, hitting ,300 (9-for-30) over his last seven games with six runs scored and six RBI. That still leaves Villar with a .189/.255/.311 slash line on the season, but a few more multi-hit performances should get those numbers back to respectability.
