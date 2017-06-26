Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Expected to return Tuesday
Villar (back) is expected to return from the DL on Tuesday in Cincinnati after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Sunday, the Appleton Post-Crescent reports.
After an 8-for-13 stretch in four games, Villar appears to be ready for activation. With Villar's return, Eric Sogard's playing time is expected to take a hit in the coming weeks. Although his OPS has dropped 200 points from last season, Villar has still managed to pile up six homers and 14 steals through 59 games for the Brewers this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Heads to Low-A Wisconsin on Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Weather holding up rehab stint•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Slated for rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Still not exercising•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Placed on disabled list•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...