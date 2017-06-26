Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Expected to return Tuesday

Villar (back) is expected to return from the DL on Tuesday in Cincinnati after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Sunday, the Appleton Post-Crescent reports.

After an 8-for-13 stretch in four games, Villar appears to be ready for activation. With Villar's return, Eric Sogard's playing time is expected to take a hit in the coming weeks. Although his OPS has dropped 200 points from last season, Villar has still managed to pile up six homers and 14 steals through 59 games for the Brewers this season.