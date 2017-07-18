Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Gets Tuesday night off
Villar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.
Although he's been hitting well as of late, Villar snapped his eight-game hit streak Monday evening with an 0-for-5, two-strikeout showing. He'll head to the bench for his first night off since July 2, allowing Hernan Perez to pick up a start at the keystone.
