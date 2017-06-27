Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits bench in first game back
Villar (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
Eric Sogard is slashing .353/.462/.529 in 38 games for the Brewers this season, so Counsell will continue to give him starts at the keystone as Villar eases his way back from a back injury. The two will likely continue to share time at second base as long as Sogard continues to produce at the plate.
