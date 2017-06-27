Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Hits bench in first game back

Villar (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

Eric Sogard is slashing .353/.462/.529 in 38 games for the Brewers this season, so Counsell will continue to give him starts at the keystone as Villar eases his way back from a back injury. The two will likely continue to share time at second base as long as Sogard continues to produce at the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories