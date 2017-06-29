Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Leading off Thursday
Villar is playing second base and batting leadoff Thursday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Villar will take over for Eric Sogard at shortstop for the first time in three games since returning from the disabled list earlier in the week. The 26-year-old owns just a .216/.285/.344 triple slash in 61 games this season compared to Sogard's .344/.447/.504 line in 40 games, so Villar will likely continue to serve as a backup at the keystone until he turns it around or Sogard cools off.
