Brewers' Jonathan Villar: May settle for backup duties
Villar is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Villar was activated from the disabled list prior to Tuesday's series opener, but he'll remain on the bench for the second consecutive game. In light of his struggles earlier this season along with Eric Sogard's strong play at the keystone while Villar was injured, Villar will likely have to settle for utility duties in the infield until Sogard cools off.
