Villar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Villar has been the only second baseman the Brewers have used over the season's first 12 games, but he'll give way to Nick Franklin on Sunday, who will man the keystone and bat leadoff. If it's just a regular day off for Villar, the timing seems right, as he's just 1-for-10 at the plate with six strikeouts over his last three games.