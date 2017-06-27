Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Returns from DL on Tuesday

Villar (back) was activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Reds.

As expected, Villar is back with the big club after completing a four-game rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin over the weekend. The 26-year-old went 8-for-13 during the assignment. Villar was slashing just .213/.283/.342 before landing on the DL, but he still managed to notch 14 stolen bases and six homers through 59 games. His return will likely take playing time away from Eric Sogard, but it's unclear how much at this point given the way Sogard has performed at the plate in Villar's absence.