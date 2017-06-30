Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Rocks two homers in first start since DL return

Villar went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs out of the leadoff spot in Thursday's win over the Reds.

After serving as a pinch hitter in the first two games following his DL activation, Villar got back into the lineup and produced immediately. If he keeps it up, he'll create quite a conundrum for the Brewers, as Villar showed last season that he can be a game-changing player (and fantasy asset), so there's no keeping him out of the lineup if he can get back to that level of performance. However, Eric Sogard saw a lot of time while Villar was injured and is carrying a surprising .339 average, so it'll be hard to boot him from the lineup too. It'll be interesting to observe how this situation unfolds.