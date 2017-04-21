Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Scores twice in Thursday's victory
Villar went 2-for-4 with two runs in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals.
Villar has struggled to make contact this season, posting a woeful 5:28 BB:K while hitting just .159 through 17 games. However, he did notch three hits over his last two games -- nearly a quarter of the 11 hits he has piled up this season -- so he may be showing early signs of getting back on track. Villar has clearly struggled with the bat this year, but the .826 OPS he posted in 2016 likely earned him plenty of chances to get on track.
