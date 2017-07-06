Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Set for full-time job at keystone
Villar went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in the Brewers' victory over the Cubs on Thursday.
This wasn't Villar's greatest offensive showing, but it likely doesn't matter that he's still working through his offensive slump. With Eric Sogard (ankle) landing on the disabled list, Villar seems to be in line for full-time duty at second base for the time being, which should give him plenty of opportunities to swing his way out of this funk. Things could also be looking up if manager Craig Counsell keeps him atop the batting order, especially if the heart of Milwaukee's order continues to hit at a torrid pace like they have lately.
