Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits for second straight game
Villar is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
This marks the second day in a row that Villar will watch the evening's festivities from the bench. The speedy switch-hitter had been stroking the ball well prior to the series with Pittsburgh, as he was batting .353 in the eight games prior to the current road trip, although he also struck out nine times in that span. Hernan Perez will take his spot at second base again, and could do so more frequently if Villar continues to pile up the whiffs.
