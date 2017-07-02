Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sitting out Sunday
Villar is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
With his most recent absence, Villar has now been relegated to the bench for three of his first six games back since returning from the disabled list Tuesday. It's possible the team is simply looking to ease him back in, but it's likely that Villar will find himself on the sidelines more often moving forward, as Eric Sogard and Orlando Arcia have been performing too well to take out of the lineup. It's certainly a situation to monitor as the season wears on. Sogard will again draw the start Sunday.
