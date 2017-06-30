Lopez was sent back down to Double-A Biloxi on Friday.

Lopez joins the movement of relievers that the Brewers have been sending back and forth following his major-league debut against the Reds on Thursday. The right-hander went two innings in relief, allowing one earned run off four hits and one walk. He will continue fine-tuning his game at Biloxi, where he has accumulated a 4.70 ERA with a 75:27 K:BB this season in 67 innings of work. It is likely that Lopez finds himself back with the big-league club at some point yet again this summer in a similar situation.