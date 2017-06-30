Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Returns to Biloxi
Lopez was sent back down to Double-A Biloxi on Friday.
Lopez joins the movement of relievers that the Brewers have been sending back and forth following his major-league debut against the Reds on Thursday. The right-hander went two innings in relief, allowing one earned run off four hits and one walk. He will continue fine-tuning his game at Biloxi, where he has accumulated a 4.70 ERA with a 75:27 K:BB this season in 67 innings of work. It is likely that Lopez finds himself back with the big-league club at some point yet again this summer in a similar situation.
More News
-
Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Promoted to big club•
-
Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Sent to Double-A•
-
Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Bumped back to Biloxi•
-
Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Allows three earned runs in Triple-A start•
-
Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Rough start to 2016 campaign•
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....